Hobart Hurricanes captain Matthew Wade is confident his side "has the cattle" to secure its first Big Bash League title despite a dismal performance in the final game of the regular season. The Canes will return to the finals arena on Friday night against the Adelaide Strikers - their first appearance since 2019/20. It won't be an easy task for the Canes after a heavy 106 run loss on Wednesday night against the Melbourne Stars when they were without the likes of Scott Boland and Tom Rogers (rested). "I think the young guys will learn a lot from it. Playing at the MCG, you have to have pretty simple plans to execute with the ball," Wade said of the game on Thursday. "I think we had a combined eight games or something into all of our new bowlers that played on Wednesday, so they'll learn a lot from that. "And as Scott Boland and Riley (Meredith) spoke about at the end of the game to some of the young bowlers, you don't see better hitting than that anywhere - (Glenn) Maxy (154* off 64) is the best player in the world when he is on like that. "Those guys would have had trouble bowling swing last night let alone some of our younger guys so they'll learn a lot." The Canes are set to bolster their bowling stocks for the opening finals encounter, with Wade confident Ashes hero Boland would make his second appearance in the side this summer. "It's been awesome to see what (Boland) has done over the last month of playing Test cricket," he said. "We're really excited to have him back to have you know three frontline, fast bowlers again." The Big Bash's leading run scorer, Ben McDermott (571 runs) will be looking to lead his side with the bat, after a dominant display on Wednesday night. As one of only two teams in the competition yet to secure the title, Wade was understanding of how much a victory would mean for not only the team, but the state. And with a 24 hour break between the two matches, the captain was confident his side would be refreshed and focused to get the win. "I feel like we've got the cattle to do it for sure. And as I said, this is the first time this season that we're going to have three frontline, fast bowlers, which is really exciting for the team," he said. "We're all aware that we haven't won the title. We'd all love to be the first team to be able to do that for Hobart and bring it back. "You know, (Wednesday night) wasn't ideal - it was embarrassing to be honest. So it is nice to have a reset and go into a final. "Nothing really matters what happens before you make finals, only thing we're going to be remembered for now is how we perform on Friday night and the players are itching to get out there. "We know we have to win four games and we have the chance to bring it home."

