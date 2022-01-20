news, local-news,

UNESCO has announced that 2022-2032 will mark The Decade of Indigenous Languages. Current data indicates that at least 40 per cent of the 7000 languages used worldwide are at some level of endangerment. READ MORE: Multimillion-dollar development progressing at Cradle Mountain The aim of the decade-long focus is to draw global attention to the critical status of many indigenous languages, as well as mobilising resources to preserve, revitalise and promote indigenous languages. "In proclaiming this decade, the international community is recognizing that indigenous peoples represent a distinct group whose human right to language should be promoted and protected," UNESCO Human Rights Deputy High Commisioner Nada Al-Nashif said. READ MORE: What you need to know about Tasmania's back to school plan "This proclamation is also a call for action - the preservation of indigenous languages not only requires greater awareness but also concrete commitments." Locally, the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre has been actively working to preserve the Tasmanian Aboriginal language- palawa kani - since the 1990s. Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre language program coordinator Annie Reynolds said that since the Tasmanian Aboriginal Languages hadn't been spoken fluently for 150-200 years the languages had largely been lost. READ MORE: New real estate agency enters hot Launceston market However, through intensive research over nearly three decades, the TAC have managed to preserve 900 words and phrases that are now included in the palawa kani dictionary, and this retrivial is continuing. "In the 1990s, the language revival program began across the state, and the first part was to locate and retrieve as much language that was still known within the Aboriginal community," she said. "It turned out to be about 200 words and phrases and little songs, but clearly not enough to build a functioning language from." Outside of the community, the records and documents from around 20 European recorders became an essential resource in retrieving Tasmanian Aboriginal language. "Aboriginal people received lingustic training, so since that time, Aboriginal workers have done both historical and linguistic research to bring the words back into use," Ms Reynolds said. After collating the beginnings of the palawa kani dictionary, the TAC ran language workshops for the Tasmanian Aboriginal community. "So over three, nearly four generations people in the Aboriginal community have begun to speak their language again, from small children through to elders," Ms Reynolds said. While originally the community was wary of sharing the language with the public, Ms Reynolds said sentiments had begun to change. "Because the language had been nearly lost and there was so much work to bring it back and integrate it back into the community, people were very protective of it," Ms Reynolds said. "But over the past five or so years there been a more relaxed feel about sharing with the public, because they've shown both enthusiasm and respect for it." To find where you live, visit tacinc.com.au/pulingina-to-lutruwita-tasmania-place-names-map/.

