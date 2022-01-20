news, local-news, tasmania, nre tas, covid, testing, rat, rapid antigen, workers, tested

Staff in "high risk" and "critical" areas of a major Tasmanian government department will be rapid antigen tested every three days from next week, provided the supply of tests is available. Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania - formerly DPIPWE - has outlined which staff will be included in the testing program, with consultation starting earlier this week. The department said "in the interests of business continuity for essential service roles, such as Parks and Wildlife fire officers or Biosecurity officers, particularly in regional areas, the department will have a small supply of RATs for application as needed". "The Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania has requested a contingency supply of Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs), in the interests of business continuity should they be required," a spokesperson said. READ MORE: Tasmania's back-to-school COVID plan revealed The workers were chosen to "reduce the risk of COVID" impacting on high-risk occupations, or in time-critical functions that cannot be performed through working from home. Positive tests will result in quarantine as per Public Health advice. Community and Public Sector Union Tasmania acting general secretary Tom Lynch said it was a positive move by the department. "There may have been other groups of workers who think they met the definition of requiring regular testing and we're encouraging them to provide feedback," he said. READ MORE: Why a helicopter is flying above Launceston all day "Supplies of RATs for the state government are starting to come into the state on a regular basis, about 150,000 in most of these deliveries. Hopefully over the next week and the one after, anywhere that really needs a RAT should be getting them." The union also understands that the Tasmania Prison Service will be implementing a similar measure from next week, in which staff entering prisons will be tested. Personal visits with inmates are currently being conducted virtually. READ MORE: Accidental fire at rural cottage causes $300k in damages Mr Lynch said this would ensure staff were not bringing the virus into the prison, while also protecting themselves from bringing COVID home with them. Staffing pressure is ongoing throughout the Tasmanian health system due to isolation requirements, while the CPSU was also hearing of staffing issues in child safety, prosecution services, prisons and youth detention.

