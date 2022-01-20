newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Royal Flying Doctor Service Tasmania has announced that chief executive John Kirwan will conclude his service with the organisation later this year. RFDS chairman Malcolm White announced on Thursday that Mr Kirwan would leave the service when his contract expires in July - after seven and a half years of outstanding achievement. The former chief executive of the Tasmanian Health Organisation North took on the role in 2015, growing the RFDS while delivering essential services to some of the state's most remote and isolated communities. READ MORE: Athletics coach ran from police after victory celebration Mr Kirwan said he was proud of what he had achieved and was looking forward to moving to the next phase of his career. "During my time with the Royal Flying Doctors in Tasmania, I have seen it grow from a small fundraising organisation to a full-service health provider," he said. "I was privileged to have been appointed chief executive of RFDS Tasmania and it has been a pleasure to work with the organisation." READ MORE: Why a helicopter is flying above Launceston all day Clifford Craig Foundation chief executive Peter Milne described Mr Kirwan as a mentor and visionary who turned a three-person operation into one of Tasmania's most important primary health services. "He's a health service administrator and visionary," he said. "They went from being a fundraising organization to actually focusing on primary health and now that such a vital organization for regional areas across the whole state. "They've gone from three people to 40 people and their primary health care services in the regions are fantastic and it's come from his vision and knowledge of health in regional communities. "I guess if I said one thing, I would be disappointed if I was the director of the RFDS today, because I know that I'm going to lose a really good person in a few months time ." READ MORE: New and active COVID-19 cases decline Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff Thanked Mr Kirwan for his service to the Tasmanian health sector, the RFDS and the people living in remote and rural communities. "On behalf of the Tasmanian Government, I thank Mr Kirwan for his service to the RFDS over the past seven and a half years - a period of extraordinary hard work, commitment and dedication which has benefitted the lives of Tasmanians living in rural and regional areas enormously," he said. Mr Rockliff said he wanted to personally thank Mr Kirwan for his time and expertise in ensuring the successful vaccination programme for remote and regional communities during the pandemic. "I wish Mr Kirwan all the very best as he embarks on a new chapter of his life," he said. Primary Health Tasmania general manager health service commissioning Mark Broxton said Mr Kirwan was to be congratulated for more than seven and a half years at the helm of the RFDS Tasmania. He said Mr Kirwan's advocacy for rural and remote areas was a commendable legacy to leave behind for the state's primary health sector. Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer said Mr Kirwan had been a stalwart of the Northern Tasmanian community, working tirelessly to improve health access and outcomes for our region over many years. READ MORE: Accidental fire at rural cottage causes $300k in damages Mr White said that Mr Kirwan's key focus had been to develop primary health care services for rural and regional areas Tasmania, saying it was evident he had achieved those goals. "Since 2015, we have been able to establish a dental program, primary and mental health care along with adult and youth education programs," he said. "We now have an MOU with the government to develop a 10-year partnership that includes an aeromedical agreement and we appreciate the part John has played in this." Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

