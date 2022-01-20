newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Free walk-in mental health support will be available to adults in the North when the Launceston Head to Health centre opens its doors on Monday 24. The centre, operated by service provider Stride and funded by the federal government, will provide free mental health services for people who need immediate support, help accessing other services, and information and advice for family and friends of people experiencing mental illness. Located at 93 Paterson Street in Launceston, the new facility is one of eight initial Head to Health centres established in each state and territory. Stride general manager for service delivery Nicci Dickson said the centre would complement existing services already provided in the community. "We know that people who are experiencing stress or other challenges benefit hugely from being supported to access the care they need, in the format they need it," she said. "It's central to the Launceston Head to Health service model that we will be able to offer these people immediate support, but also connect them to other existing supports if they need it, therefore reducing the chances of someone 'falling through the gaps." Ms Dickson said the service list had been designed to avoid duplication of existing services in the community to ensure the public had access to a wider range of support. "It's very important this service doesn't duplicate the good services that already exist in Launceston and Northern Tasmania, and then being able to offer where those services might be missing, or gaps in those services - we'll be looking at what we can offer in those supports," she said. Ms Dickson said the centre would be staffed with clinical services that included nursing, occupational therapists, psychologist, peer staff, family and carer staff and community engagement services. Peer Concierge, Tricia Ashton is one of seven staff working out of the centre with lived experience in mental illness. Ms Ashton said there was huge value in having people with lived experience in mental health services.

