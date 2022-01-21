New government program designed for positive impact

comment, opinion,

Since the start of the pandemic, Tasmanian small businesses have received more than $160 million in COVID-specific support programs. In 2020, the Tasmanian Liberal government provided the highest level of support for businesses per capita of any jurisdiction in the country. In 2021, the Tasmanian Liberal Government worked closely with the Commonwealth government to provide in excess of $72 million in direct support for small businesses to deal with the challenges associated with interstate border closures through our Supercharged Micro and Small Business - Border Closure Critical Grant Program. Last year we also announced the Southern Tasmania Lockdown Business Support Program to assist those businesses that were directly impacted by the three-day lockdown direction issued on October 15, 2021. Our government remains committed to supporting our small business sector as we continue to transition to living with COVID-19. Since the borders re-opened on December 15, 2021, we know that while some businesses have been trading successfully, we are also very aware that some are doing it tough through this challenging period. That is why we are taking action to support them through the recently announced COVID-19 Business Impact Support Program. This program has been established to provide support to Tasmanian businesses whose business operations have been impacted either because of a loss of staff due to COVID-19 quarantine and isolation requirements, or a significant COVID-19 related downturn in business turnover. Funding of between $1000 and $5000 will be available to eligible businesses, depending on business size. The first tranche of the program will be for businesses that have been impacted during the period from December 15, 2021 through to January 14, 2022. Additional support will also be available to businesses that have experienced an unavoidable loss of perishable goods. To be eligible, businesses must have had a COVID-19 Safety Plan and a completed risk assessment in place and, where required, a COVID-19 Case and Outbreak Management Plan, along with using the Check-in Tas app. We acknowledge that we are facing a challenging time right now, but let us not forget that we have opened our borders as one of the most vaccinated populations in the world. As we continue to navigate our way out of the pandemic, as the Premier and I have always said, if there is more that needs to be done, we will take action. Applications for the Business Impact Support Program opened at 2pm on Wednesday January 19, 2022.

