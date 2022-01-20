sport, local-sport,

Jason Maskiell wasn't intending to be at Elwick on Sunday - now he will ride top chances in three of the four feature races. The Victorian-based former Longford jockey will be on Bello Beau in the $100,000 Elwick Stakes, Sh'bourne Renegade in the $75,000 Summer Cup and Deroche in the $50,000 Lady Lynette. The three horses are all regular rides for top local jockey Brendon McCoull who will miss the meeting with a knee injury. Maskiell said he originally wasn't coming to Tasmania this weekend. "I had a couple of offers but I didn't know whether they were genuine winning chances," he said. "So, I said I would ride at Geelong. "It wasn't until Tuesday that my manager told me 'no, you're going to Tassie now'." Maskiell said he was looking forward to riding all three horses. "I'm pretty happy to get on Bello Beau - I thought he won really good at his only start and beat a horse with good form. "He still looked a bit green as well so there is room for improvement. "Deroche is just a star and is always going to be hard to beat. "Sh'bourne Renegade is also a handy ride in the stayers' race but it will be a bit of a bummer if he wins because I don't know if he'll get my weight in the Hobart Cup. "I didn't take the ride on Eastender in that race because I didn't know I was coming." Maskiell rode Eastender to a midfield finish in the Devonport Cup at the veteran stayer's first start for 11 months. Looking ahead, Maskiell said he could ride at several meetings over the carnival if things fell into place. "I will fly back to Melbourne after Sunday's meeting but I will return for the Launceston Guineas on Wednesday night if I can get on one of the Melbourne horses," he explained. "It depends a bit on whether Brendon McCoull rides next week - if he doesn't, I'll pick up his ride on Ashy Boy (for Ballarat trainer Patrick Kearney). "So that's all a bit up in the air." Maskiell said regardless of what Victorian horses contested the race, they would have their work cut out beating local star Alpine Wolf. "I think they all should be worried about him - he looks a standout," the jockey said. Maskiell said he planned to ride at Elwick again on Derby Day (Friday February 11) but had to return home the next day to ride at Caulfield. "So whether I come back again on the Monday for the Hobart Cup I'm not sure. "There's not as many opportunities this year because there is only one other feature race (the Thomas Lyons) on the program." Four Victorian greyhounds trialled at Mowbray on Monday night in preparation for next week's Launceston Cup heats. Don't Tell Bluey went 29.50, Hill Top Jack 29.60, King Of Calypso 30.07 and Camulos 30.43. The Examiner's greyhound writer Brennan Ryan said those times placed Don't Tell Bluey and Hill Top Jack among the main contenders for the series. "It was their first look at the track so they will improve with the experience," Ryan said. King Of Calypso didn't trial as fast but the Tim Britton-trained dog has won his past six races in a row and the Greyhound Recorder has him odds-on to beat Don't Tell Bluey in their heat. They aren't the only Victorian dogs chasing a place in the January 31 final and the $40,000 winner's cheque. The Karen Pitt-trained Isolating is a hot favourite for his heat. Don't Tell Bluey is trained by former Tasmanian Brendan Pursell and Hill Top Jack by David Geall who picked up minor placings in both the Hobart Thousand and Devonport Chase with Ferdinand Boy. One of the top local contenders is Quick Joey Small who Tasracing this week named as one of the finalists for the Tasmanian greyhound of the year for 2021 along with Superior Wallis and Wynburn Sheean. The Launceston Cup series, including heats, final and consolation final, carries total prizemoney of $118,140. The Devonport Harness Racing Club will turn back the clock to another era when it conducts a nine-race program on Sunday afternoon. The meeting was originally allocated to the Burnie Harness Racing Club which requested a day meeting to feature its Burnie Cup. When that meeting was moved to Devonport, due to Burnie's COVID concerns, Tasracing stuck with the day timeslot and mainly Sky 2 coverage. Only the first two races are on Sky 1. It will be the first day meeting at Devonport since November 4 2018 and one of very few in modern times. That's in stark contrast to the golden era of harness racing on the North West Coast when the then three tracks at Devonport, Burnie and Ulverstone shared afternoon meetings on almost every Saturday through summer. A more traditional harness meeting at Mowbray on Friday night will kick-start a big weekend of local racing. The eight-race card features heats of the Harry Holgate Memorial named in honour of a former state premier and highly-regarded racing minister. Devonport Cup-winning trainer Rohan Hillier has a strong hand in the two feature races. He will drive Nova Baxter for Paul Ashwood in heat 1 and has his own stable runner Itz Montana Jet in heat 2.

