news, local-news,

See the world through the lens of an abstract artist. Launceston-based artist Joanna Pinkiewicz is part of the re-emergence of women-led post-modern spiritual abstraction, inspired by the works of 19th century spiritualist Hilma af Klint. Pinkiewicz, Polish-born, finished art school in 1996 and exhibited at several places including Sawtooth ARI, before landing her first solo exhibition in Hobart this January. READ MORE: Athletics coach ran from police after victory celebration Spirit of Abstraction displays works created on paper and canvas, and depicts images related to the concepts of creation, intelligence, and infinity using colour and geometry. "The mystery of colour is a way for me to entertain the concept of energy and vibrational fields. Symbols, on the other hand, are a gateway to a different type of knowledge, such as the nature of mind and spirit," she said. "I work with colour and geometric forms intuitively. I conduct my own vibrational reading of preliminary drawings or sketches. My work also involves study of texts on colour theory, archelogy, cosmology and the occult. "The exhibition also showcases a sound installation by Zac Saldaa, who works with electronic modular systems and analogue recording technology." Spirit of Abstraction will be on display at the Long Gallery, Salamanca, until January 31. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/7ab2f2b7-9732-4686-a8f4-739b4aa0a169.jpg/r31_0_3943_2210_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg