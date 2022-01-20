sport, cricket,

Fourth-ranked South Launceston has received a boost with former player and opening bowler Jackson Young on board for the rest of the season. Young, who grew up playing for the Knights, has been playing for Clarence in Hobart the past season and a half. Captain Sean Harris is stoked to have the star cricketer back to lead a relatively inexperienced bowling attack. "He's done a bit of opening bowling and first-change bowling for us over the years," he said. "All of last season and up to Christmas this year he played at Clarence but has decided that the travel from Launceston has been a bit too much. "We're definitely fortunate to have him back. He'll walk straight back into our first grade side that's for sure." Otherwise, South Launceston is expecting to have a slew of returning players for its match-up with Westbury. Prolific batsman Nathan Philip, all-rounder Brodie Jarrad, opening batter Sisitha Jayasinghe and consistent wicket-taker Ian Labrooy are back after being unavailable for the most recent clash. While Harris feels his side's finals hopes are shot, he said the group would love to put up a good fight against competition juggernaut Westbury in the two-dayer. "We'd love to go out to Ingamells park and knock them off, that'd be great," he said. "We've had some pretty good results there as underdogs in the last few years as well. So looking forward to that." Westbury captain Daniel Murfet said his top-placed side was "pretty eager to get back into it" as they haven't played since before Christmas. The Westbury skipper said Nathan Parkin had been selected to play for the Greater Northern Raiders again this weekend so they'll lose him. "He's been really good opening the batting all season for us, so we might have to change a couple of things with our batting order," he said. Murfet said his group was looking forward to playing its first two-dayer of the summer. He highlighted both batters and bowlers got to test their skills over a long period of time. "Whether that's with the ball and being able to bowl longer spells and finding a good rhythm or whether it's with the bat and taking a little bit more time," he said. Murfet also noted the group would adjust its approach in the field for the longer format. "Because you've got to be willing to be patient and to set more attacking fields and make sure you're taking chances," he said. Mowbray captain and opener Luke Scott will be back for his team's encounter with Riverside at Invermay Park after missing last game through COVID isolation. Opening bowler Ben Spinks and typical wicket-keeper Sam Canny are also set to return. Missing numerous regular players through COVID isolation, the side fell to Launceston a fortnight ago. "What we didn't do well last game was we didn't have batters that were able to get in to get partnerships going," Scott said. "With one or two more partnerships, we potentially could have won the game. "That's on the batting group and hopefully we can fix that in this game." He said the team enjoyed playing two-day cricket. "Where you want to get to as a club, is you want to be winning these big two-day games," he said. "Because ultimately, we want to be playing finals. If you're playing finals, you've got to be able to play the longer form. So we're working towards that." Riverside coach Lyndon Stubbs explained team selection was proving a nightmare at the moment with school cricket, weddings and COVID in the mix. The Blues will be missing skipper Tom Garwood on Saturday due to COVID isolation. "We do miss him for week one but he should be fine for week two," Stubbs said. Nick Garwood is unavailable week one but will play week two. Meanwhile, Alex Tubb will be out for the second weekend due to school cricket and Paddy Mackrell is unavailable then as well. Stubbs added Rob Eltringham was back this week after being unavailable last week, Solomon Scott had kept his spot in the team and Kaidyn Apted had been promoted from the seconds. Launceston has the bye.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/brian.allen/6b55771e-aaba-4c0c-88b0-33b1347c23ce.jpg/r0_65_3073_1801_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg