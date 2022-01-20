sport, cricket,

Perth coach Mat Devlin is keen for his fourth-ranked side's one-day encounter with second-positioned Hadspen. "It's obviously good to try and test ourselves against the top side," he said. "I know they're second but they've won the past three flags. "Coming into the back end of the season, it's really good to see if we've gained any ground." Perth will have to get the job done without their in-form batter Brayden Pitcher who is unavailable. But the Demons gain wicket-keeper/batsman Josh Farrell who has returned from holidays. "That's a really good inclusion for us," Devlin said. "He certainly was batting really well before the Christmas break." George Town coach Jack Hill is pumped for the clash against Bracknell. "It's been a little while since we've played, we haven't actually played a game since before Christmas other than the Twenty20s so the guys are keen to get out there," he said. Hill explained the tough coronavirus period had presented its challenges for the club. "We've had to change training a little bit," he said. "We've got three men's sides and a women's side. So we had to really separate who trains when so training has been a bit of a challenge as well to be honest." George Town will have its usual side apart from Jarrod Bailey who is unavailable and opening batsman Lachie Mason who has a dislocated elbow. "Hopefully, it's only a couple of weeks," Hill said of Mason's time on the sidelines. ACL skipper Nashib Nisthar, who is returning to the one-day side from holidays, is expecting a ripping match with fifth-placed Evandale Panthers at Morven Park. Wicket-keeper Aakil Fazal, who has an injured finger, will be replaced in the side by all-rounder Prashamit Barua who has enjoyed a stellar A grade season to date. Trevallyn coach James Whiteley explained his group was over the worst of its coronavirus run-in. Whiteley said vice-captain Caleb Lawson was back in for his first game in two months after breaking his finger during training. Meanwhile, Sean Barry is out due to COVID isolation.

