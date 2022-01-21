news, local-news,

THE Tasmanian Health Department seems to be all over the place at the moment. Yes, the time between the messages was short, however, I read online about a woman who once she received the first message she immediately left her home to go to the supermarket. READ MORE: Young family loses everything in tragic house fire The Health Department is not handling this very well and it's a scary time for us all. We Tasmanians need proper guidance and I don't think we are getting it, sadly. I WONDERED why they kept environment in the name when the Department of Primary Industries, Water and Environment changed to Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania. But then I realised that everything in this department is destroyed - killed, mined, clear-felled and so on. They should have called it the Tasmanian Department for Destruction. WITH the recent partial closure of Dalrymple Road due to bridge works, drivers forced to detour via the Glen Road may have noticed that the eastern section is one of the few roads in the municipality that has not been sealed. We are used to it, for despite 40 years of campaigning it still hasn't been done. READ MORE: New real estate agency enters hot Launceston market You can call me cynical, but I am almost willing to bet that we will see the centre of George Town upgraded to a ridiculous standard with every effort made to attract the tourist dollar, not to forget facilities for those lucky enough to live in the area, before any thought is given to upgrading our road. WITH Australia Day rapidly approaching it would be nice to see a nation united rather than a nation divided, as has happened in the past, to celebrate what a great multinational country we live in. We are a mixed bunch including descendants of First Nations people and those that have come to this country from probably every country in the world. The past should never be forgotten; however, we need to come together to celebrate as a national community the present and the future and be thankful that we live in such a diverse and accepting country. PASSION and discussion about the proposed Robbins Island wind farm development are both warranted "Progress requires compromise" (The Examiner, January 17). Environmental groups are right to be protective of critically endangered birds and other native wildlife. Voicing such concerns is necessary to keep industry developments accountable for their impact on the environment. The bigger picture, however, is that climate change is a global crisis and subsequently the world needs to rapidly transition away from fossil fuels. READ MORE: What you need to know about Tasmania's back to school plan Wind farms offer renewable energy: significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The UPC Renewables Robbins Island proposal estimates it will power up to 500,000 homes. Strategic planning, careful site consideration, respectful community consultation and collaboration, and an ability to compromise seem to be key factors in the successful implementation of such progressive and transformative projects. Ultimately, it is vital that we work together to address the immense challenge of our changing climate. SO NOW we have to live with COVID. More changes of tune in this government, state and federal, than a decent rock song. They stuffed it up from day one, but instead of being upfront, they go missing in action and some poor muppet has to do everything, but answer the questions. All about the economy ... better broke than not at all. DO the 70 per cent of Australians who wanted Novak Djokovic to be deported even realise what this means? In a free country, policies exist to be debated. End the debate and you don't have a democracy any more. This is the difference between free and oppressive political regimes. READ MORE: Multimillion-dollar development progressing at Cradle Mountain So the government has deported someone because his opinion differs from theirs. They have expelled their political dissident. How does democracy survive under such a precedent? It doesn't. This is the way that totalitarian regimes like the CCP operate. No dissent allowed. Australians wake up before it's too late.

