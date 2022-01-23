news, local-news,

While January marks a new year and a new normal for many, for Tasmania's hair and beauty industry it feels very similar to 2020. Almost two years after the COVID-19 pandemic first reared its head, the essential sector is once again facing a range of issues connected to the spread of coronavirus in the state. For Carly Atkins, owner of Harmony Hair and Beauty on St John Street, the month since borders reopened has been one of the toughest since the pandemic began. READ MORE: Crowd funded Hillcrest money caught in 'complex' legal issues "It's definitely been tricky to navigate," she said. In the weeks since cases began to emerge, Ms Atkins has had as many as half of her staff in isolation and sweeping cancellations run through her bookings. "We've had up to about 70 per cent of our bookings cancel on the day. It's very hard to run a business like that," she said. Her comments have been echoed by other salons in the CBD, such as Convict Cutters where co-owner Georgina Limb, has also witnessed a bumpy start to the year. "It's been a really difficult start to the year with staff not being able to work. It's usually one of our busiest times," she said. Above the day-to-day issues she's navigating, Ms Atkins also noted that the ever-changing regulations affecting her and her employees' jobs were difficult to keep up with. "One minute we're close contacts, the next we're not because we're wearing masks," she said. READ MORE: Pregnant women avoiding vaccines, doctor warns "It's very confusing, especially when you're trying to run a business and the rules change overnight." Ms Atkins has also witnessed a rising concern in her older clientele, who are worried about their safety and health amid rising case numbers. "We've now started opening on Monday for our customers who are concerned about coming in when the shop is full. On Mondays it's just me and them in the shop," she said. Meanwhile, on the other side of the CBD, the team at The Kingsway Barbershop are voicing their own concerns in regards to regulations. Barber Lee Stingle returned from holiday to find back-to-back bookings but he remains unconvinced that the state government's current regulations around close contacts are up to scratch. "I can have 30 clients a day. They can't wear masks because we're trimming their beards. That's 30 people without masks a day," he said. Echoing Ms Atkins confusion over new regulations, Mr Stingle said that the barbershop had been forced to close its doors before Christmas for a day following casual contact designation. "Now we're expected to come in even if we're deemed close contacts. How does that make sense?" he added. To view current requirements and changing regulations, visit coronavirus.tas.gov.au What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

