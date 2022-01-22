news, local-news,

A nomination for a 2022 Business Excellence Award earlier this week marks the second award nomination in as many months for a Launceston start-up fusing life-coaching with the state's agricultural industry. The start-up's founder Ram Savana said when he launched Enable Ag in 2018 he wanted to help farmers take control of their operations and their lives. After completing his Masters in biotechnology and working in the medical device field on the mainland, Mr Savana and his wife moved to Launceston, where he quickly discovered he needed to make a career shift. READ MORE: Crowd funded Hillcrest money caught in 'complex' legal issues "Tasmania doesn't' really have a medical device sector, but it has a lot of is agriculture," he said. Mr Savana is no stranger to the sector, however, growing up in a farming family himself back in India. "My parents have a mango and lemon farm and when we were growing up they were always busy working seven days a week. I wanted to develop something that could help them back in India," he said. Taking a look around the industry in Tasmania, Mr Savana noticed a similar situation. Despite running more technologically advanced operations, farmers in the region were still working long-hours just to keep the day-to-day running of farms on track - that's where Enable Ag comes in. "We help the farmers by developing systems that will let them work on their business, rather than working in their business," he said. READ MORE: Pregnant women avoiding vaccines, doctor warns Mr Savana cautioned that in many cases, his "systems" weren't hi-tech endeavors, but instead just time-saving, repeatable approaches to the everday tasks that face farmers each day. "For lots of farmers, they don't know what they don't know. We want to help them find the problems they can't see and then help develop solutions," he said. Enable Ag follows years of Mr Savana's own research into the field, which he undertook by getting his hands dirty, working as a farmhand in the region to gauge the needs and struggles of the farmers he would one day help. "I was riding out to work on farms on a motorbike in the middle of winter. People thought I was crazy," he said. That extra time has paid off, with an extensive list of testimonials from farmers now backing him and two potential awards ahead, Enable Ag is proving itself a successful homegrown start-up.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150375628/1a10762d-e9d6-4a61-b90f-81f6f0e83f0f.jpg/r14_27_4026_2294_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg