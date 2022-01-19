news, local-news,

Police have charged a 23-year-old man with murder in relation to Tuesday's fatal shooting at Bridgewater in the state's South. A 32-year-old man died inside a house on Douglas Drive at Bridgewater after being shot in the upper body before 1am on Tuesday morning. READ MORE: Olympic medalist makes plea for indoor community pool Tasmania Police said it was believed the two men were known to each other. The 23-year-old man has been remanded in custody and will appear in the Hobart Magistrates Court at 10am on Thursday. READ MORE: Do Tasmanians really need to 'live with COVID'? Tasmania Police said another man who was also taken into custody following the incident had been charged with unrelated firearm offences. A woman who was in custody has been released without charge.

