Parents and teachers are growing increasingly anxious about the start to the school year, say Greens and Labor, who are concerned about COVID-19 safety measures, and the numbers of unvaccinated Tasmanian children. To date, 27 per cent of Tasmanian children aged 5 to 11 have had their first dose, and up to 50 per cent of that cohort had either a first dose or a booking for their first dose. Deputy premier Jeremy Rockliff said details of the school plan would be released after National Cabinet today. Greens education spokeswoman Rosalie Woodruff said the target for adult vaccination was 90 percent when borders reopened, and questioned what the vaccination target is for children aged 5 to 11 for February 9. She said safety concerns for children with disability were particularly acute. "Given the widespread, rapidly moving community spread of COVID in Tasmania, parents and teachers are incredibly anxious about the return to school date of 9th February. They're wondering how it will be possible for the government to ensures schools are safe when so many children remain unvaccinated," Dr Woodruff said. "It will be many months into the school year, at heroic estimates, before a reasonable number of school children would be double-dose vaccinated and receive some immunity from potential serious COVID illness, she said. "Until then, and afterwards, it is essential the Government makes school environments as safe as possible from airborne spread of Omicron. Labor education spokesman Josh Willie said the lack of information was unacceptable, and parents want assurances their children would be safe. He wanted to see the plan to keep students with disability safe and engaged in school, the plan to get five to 11 year olds vaccinated before school, and the assurance of free rapid antigen tests and face masks to prevent school transmission of COVID-19. He said government should pay attention to parent's concerns.

