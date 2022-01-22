news, local-news,

Do you find yourself wondering what the future will look like? What will stay the same and what will change? What advancements will be made? One author has taken an educated guess on what our world may look like in 80 years with his new novel. Kyle Gimpl grew up in Launceston and now resides in Queensland. When he was young and working out what he wanted to do he was struggling to choose between journalism and science, but in the end chose science. "But, I always had an interest in stories," he said. READ MORE: Athletics coach ran from police after victory celebration Gimpl published his first book, on business, after working for 25 years and from there the writing continued. "I kept meeting a lot of people who were anxious about the future and what would the world be like," he said. Gimpl took his background in science and used it to inform parts of the book's storyline. 2101: Spark of Hope is a tale of love, loss, despair, resilience, and hope. It explores what it means to be human. The book also invites readers to think carefully about the potential consequences of the decisions they make. "The whole point of it is that it makes people think about decisions we make today, and what kind of future we might create from those decisions," Gimpl said. "The title of the book, Spark of Hope, if you look at humanity into the future, 80 years or so, it's not all doom and gloom." Some of the themes that run through the book include a focus on artificial intelligence and whether that would take over, a strong rise in female leadership, climate change and where it may head, genetic engineering, the power of influence versus money, and automation. People are also not defined by sex or gender in the new world, with a total breakdown of the constructs of Mr and Mrs, man or woman. READ MORE: Why a helicopter is flying above Launceston all day The books also explores the idea of being a god and if artificial intelligence could make decisions fast whether that would be considered godlike. "It's a character driven story. I would say it has plausible basic science in it. Basically, we are looking at emerging trends and plausible things that will happen and how they will interact with a new world," Gimpl said. "There are lots of debates in the story. It's a very broad landscape, but that's what make the book interesting. "The next 80 years will be the most transformative 80 years we have as humans on Earth. We are in the melting pot of change." Gimpl said the book had been reviewed by about six different independent reviewers and they found it thought-provoking and fast-paced. The book took two years to complete and is available online now through the author's website and online book retailers. The novel is also on the way to Petrarch's Bookshop. For more visit kyletgimplbooks.com. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

