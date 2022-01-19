news, local-news,

Burnie City Council mayor and business owner Steve Kons is calling on the federal government to introduce a fixed price on rapid antigen tests. Mr Kons said he wanted to see a mandate introduced to keep prices reasonable and bring consistency for businesses requiring them. "I've been speaking to a few employers around town who're saying 'well, we can't go out and fork out whatever price is being charged for these products for our staff; we're just advising them not to come in or changing their shifts'," he said. RELATED: How other countries have managed rapid antigen testing for COVID-19 He said that challenge would be solved by a "fixed price at a low dollar value", with the cost brought closer to the manufacturing price, plus handling. "If they can do it in Europe for about five bucks each, they should be able to do it here. "The government should turn around and say 'okay, tell us what it costs to manufacture, here's a fixed price' and that's it." RELATED: ACCC cracks down on COVID test price hike Business Northwest President Ian Jones said a fixed-price measure was something the chamber of commerce would be supportive of. He said he had only recently been talking to a Coastal construction company about the challenges they were facing in factoring in costs for required RATs when invoicing, if the client required staff be tested before heading on site. "I think, if we can cap the price of these things, I think it's a great idea," Mr Jones said. Federal Braddon MP Gavin Pearce said introducing a fixed cost for RATs would be unnecessary, particularly as the supply and demand varies going forward. "Imposing a fixed cost for RAT, which I understand wholesale from between $3.95 and $11.45, would be complex and is unnecessary," Mr Pearce said. "The sale of RATs at more than 120 percent above the cost of purchase is unlawful and significant penalties apply if convicted, including fines and imprisonment. "I encourage any consumer who believes a supplier or retailer is price-gauging to contact the ACCC and file a report." He said it was important to note that free RATs were available to those who are symptomatic or close contacts to a positive COVID-19 case through state testing sites. "RATs will also be free from pharmacies for around 6.6 million Australians on welfare cards in coming weeks, and the Commonwealth also provides free RATs to the Residential Aged Care sector."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116107549/8a40b225-4083-4c03-baf0-2e7d936d965f.JPG/r0_228_5386_3271_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg