A 54-year-old man has been charged with arson following a house fire at Elizabeth Town early on Wednesday morning. About 4am, emergency services responded to a house fire on the Bass Highway at Elizabeth Town. The man was in the house at the time, and he and another occupant were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. They have since been discharged. Tasmania Police confirmed that the house was destroyed by the blaze. The man will appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court at a later date.

