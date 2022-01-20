politics, federal-politics,

The Community and Public Sector Union has expressed concern about the future of the Scottsdale Science and Defence Facility while key positions at the facility remain unfilled. Staff cuts and those unfilled positions led CPSU regional secretary Zac Batchelor to write to the department of defence last October to raise the union's concerns. Three positions that have been vacant since January and April last year remain vacant. READ MORE: Which businesses are locked in for Tatler Arcade Mr Batchelor said the response from the government didn't allay fears about the facility. The response from the government listed administrative issues and applicant suitability as the reason for the delay in filling the positions. "The CPSU is calling on the Morrison government to increase its arbitrary staffing caps on the Australian public service," Mr Batchelor said. Mr Batchelor said the Scottsdale office had 12 permanent positions three years ago, but that number has fallen to six over the last 36 months. "A smart government would reduce the Australia federal public services reliance on external employment practices, such as labour hire that routinely cost the taxpayer more," Mr Batchelor said. "With those savings the majority of the federal government cuts we have seen in recent years would not need to occur." "The CPSU and the Scottsdale community, call on the Morrison government to provide assurances that there are no plans to close the Scottsdale defence and science facility, in the immediate, or after the federal election." READ MORE: Man fired for being 'too fat' for caravan park job The facility at Scottsdale is used for science work for the defence department, including previously working on the chemical compounds for the dry food packs that were once produced there. Mr Batchelor said more security for workers in the public service were essential. "Ideally we would like to see staffing caps removed from the public service so that agencies and departments have the right and the ability to directly employ people," he said. "We know that leaves workers with better conditions and it's also substantially cheaper for the taxpayer. "For the office itself more specifically we want a commitment that these positions will be directly employed public service roles. The concern is if these roles become contract or labour hire, then it's much easier going forward to shut the office down if you've only four or five permanent staff." Labor Bass candidate Ross Hart said there needed to be some clarity surrounding the future of the Scottsdale facility. "The Morrison Liberal government must come clean on their stealthy plan to withdraw support for the DSTO at Scottsdale," Mr Hart said. "They need to be upfront about their plans or commit in full to ongoing support and no reduction in Commonwealth public service jobs in Scottsdale."

