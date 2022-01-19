sport, local-sport,

Spreyton trainer Adam Trinder provided the quinella in the Ray Trinder Memorial at Mowbray on Wednesday night, adding to his family's great record in the race named in honour of his Melbourne Cup-winning grandfather. Trinder had the two favourites in the race and they finished in the order that suited most punters, with Michbar (2.90) scoring by a neck from Warrior Prince (3.80). David Pires got a late pick-up ride on the winner after Brendon McCoull had to withdraw from the meeting - and also from Elwick on Sunday - with a knee problem. Trinder said he was thrilled to win his grandfather's race for the first time as a trainer. "I won it as a rider when it was a hurdle and to win it for the first time as a trainer is very humbling," he said. Other members of Trinder's family have also had multiple wins in the race - his father Michael as a trainer and his partner Leah as a jockey. Trinder said when he entered three horses for the Benchmark 68 Handicap he was unaware that it would be the race to carry his grandfather's name. "I only found out after acceptances were taken and thankfully I had three live chances," he said. Trinder's third runner Sanction King ran fifth. Michbar's win was the fifth of his 13-start career but the first away from Spreyton. "He hadn't won on the grass but his form had been good - he ran well in Hobart at his first start and was unlucky in the Magic Millions 2YO," the trainer said. Graeme McCulloch was rapt to draw barrier 1 with Ensnare in the Tasbred Maiden - until he saw that the gelding was only third emergency. Fortunately, the three-year-old got a run and made the most of his good draw to lead throughout, earning his owner, trainer and breeder $14,000 in prizemoney and $20,000 in Tasbred bonus. "He hasn't been getting very good barrier draws and when he got barrier 1 and was third emergency I thought 'that'd be right'," McCulloch said. "But it worked out well. Tayah (Stalker) was able to keep the advantage of the inside and he fought on well." Ensnare's previous run was a last in the Tasmanian Guineas but McCulloch said the gelding had been struggling to get starts in his own grade. "I thought I might as well run him in the Guineas because they paid (prizemoney) down to eighth and there was only eight runners," the trainer said. "But he found the 1600m a little bit far for him." Stalker said it hadn't been the plan to lead but Ensnare was "really quick out". "He travelled strong so I let him roll along at his own pace," she said. "I decided to get going at the 600m and he pulled away from them." Bulent Muhcu earned his riding fee on favourite Noztrabeel in the 1600m Maiden Plate, according to trainer Brendan McShane. "It did challenge Bulent - he went to make his run just before the corner and had to edge a few out of the way," McShane said. "This horse is about 17.2 hands and it's not as easy as it looks to manoeuvre a big horse like that. "And, once he found the open air, he really didn't know what to do. "But, after Bulent put couple around his backside, he found the line beautifully." McShane said Noztrabeel still had a lot to learn. "We've purposely waited until he was four because he was just too big," the trainer said. Siggy Carr reverted her old tactics on Weekend Whisky to win the Benchmark 62. "When he drew wide I had a look at field and didn't think there was overly much speed so I elected to go back to his old ways and ride him forward," she said. Weekend Whisky led and scored easily.

