Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover 2 Bed | 1 Bath | 1 Car Recognised as one of Australia's best homes, this stunning residence is designed for both comfort and aesthetics, in a secluded location yet close to Deloraine. Off grid and featuring Passive Solar architectural design, it sits serenely in the landscape, with windows framing spectacular views to the north. Set amongst four hectares of picturesque countryside and nestled under Quamby Bluff, the home's outlook of the surrounding hills, bush and rolling paddocks are unparalleled. The main home has an open plan living area, one bedroom, one bathroom, study nook and a second loft bedroom. This space includes a gorgeous kitchen with Euromaid induction cooktop and fan forced oven, plus a Nectre woodfire oven with bespoke wetback plumbing. In addition, there is a separate rustic cottage that is self-contained and provides enough space for 10 guest beds. The adjacent 'shed' has a kitchenette, lounge and loft bedroom which is separate to the rustic cabin. Some of the home's many other features include: Located just 12 kilometres from Deloraine, and 45 minutes from the Launceston CBD, this home offers the peace of the wilderness while the convenience to town close by. Looking for a new home? This handy map of homes that are open for inspection will help your search. Click on the map below and zoom in on the desired suburb. Simply click on the pin for all the details.

