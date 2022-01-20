Backpackers are back but tourism's recovery remains uneven for many

newsletters, editors-pick-list, tourism, tasmania, backpackers, recovery, hostels, hotels, launceston, joshua peach

Hospitality venues have faced a difficult last few weeks following the borders reopening, but with itchy-footed interstate tourists finally touching down in the state, the seeds of an uneven but much-needed recovery may be underway. Several of the city's hostel operators have echoed the sentiment of Launceston's hoteliers, who earlier this month noted that the border reopening had sparked a much-needed rise in bookings alongside an unforeseen rise in cancellations. READ MORE: Which businesses are locked in for Tatler Arcade In an effort to ease travel to the state and help assist in the tourism industry's recovery, the state government announced earlier this week that it will no longer require vaccinated travellers to be tested for COVID-19 or register their travel prior to entering Tasmania. Hours after the announcement, backpackers Murray North, Sophie Smith, Richard Israel and Matt Crossley landed in Launceston, where they plan to spend the next few nights before heading to the Overland Track. READ MORE: Man fired for being 'too fat' for caravan park job "We're very excited to be back out again for a big adventure," Mr Israel said. The sight of overstuffed backpacks will surely be welcomed by the city's hostels, but for some venues the cloud of uncertainty surrounding the day-to-day demand for tourism remains an issue. To help ride out the state's yo-yoing tourism recovery, Peter Winn, who operates a hostel in Launceston, now provides accommodation for harvest workers, rather than for tourists. READ MORE: Olympic medalist makes plea for indoor community pool "We've closed off our business to casual visits. We're certainly trying to make the best of it," he said. By switching to harvest workers, Mr Winn has been able to skip over the bumps in demand impacting the industry in the weeks since borders reopened. "The haphazard income can be worse than the actual amount of income. It can be really hard to predict day to day and if you've got bookings you can bet on half of them cancelling," he said. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150375628/36c49077-52a7-46a4-8c2a-60026f0744d7.jpg/r0_296_3342_2184_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg