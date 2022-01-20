news, local-news,

A Blackwall man drove while disqualified when a "black cloud settled on his soul" three days after he gave up smoking, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard. Robert John Bushby, 63, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and a count of a driver not holding an Australian driver licence driving with alcohol in his body on November 21 last year. Police prosecutor Brad Collins said that Bushby was intercepted in Gravelly Beach Road at 1.14pm on a Sunday. Collins said Bushby had been disqualified from driving for two years in March 2020. He recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.03 when he was not supposed to drive with any alcohol in his system. Bushby, who represented himself in court, said he had given up smoking about three days before. "That was a big mistake," he said. "By the third day, a black cloud had settled on my soul again." Bushby said he had tried to ring Exeter's one and only taxi three times during the morning. "By then I was climbing the walls and I decided I would drive to the shop to get some tobacco which was only about three kilometres," he said. "I hoped to get up and back and no one would be any the wiser but here I am." Bushby told Magistrate Ken Stanton that he was on a disability support pension and that he had a lung disorder. "Giving up smoking was probably a good idea then," Mr Stanton said. "It was at the time but it didn't turn out that way," Bushby replied. Mr Stanton said that the offence was Bushby's fourth under the Road Safety Alcohol and Drugs Act since 1983. He fined Bushby $1000 and disqualified him from driving for eight months from the expiration of his last sentence.

