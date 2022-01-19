sport, local-sport,

Bowls North West made a strong start to its senior men's Statewide Challenge campaign. Taking on the North and South at Burnie Bowls Club on Tuesday, Bowls North West didn't lose a rink in either game. Bowls North West dominated, with the senior men's winning both its games. The Coastal side beat the north by a total of 19-shots followed by a 74-shot to 29-shot win over the south in the afternoon game. Meanwhile it was Bowls South who dominated in the senior women's Statewide Challenge. Bowls North West beat Bowls North in the morning match 54-shots to 41, but lost the afternoon game against the south 46-shots to 65. In the overall Statewide Challenge ladder, the North West leads on 49, the South is 34 and the North trails on 13. The Challenge includes juniors, open and senior sections. The open section starts on Sunday.

