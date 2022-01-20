news, local-news,

A proposal for a quarry in the state's North has been reviewed by Tasmania's independent statutory environmental regulator and given a conditional tick of approval. In May last year, Deloraine-based company Walters Contracting proposed a hard rock quarry with a production and processing capacity of 32,000 cubic metres per annum. The company's services include civil works, quarrying and earthworks, and already operate two similar quarries at Union Bridge and Nook. The proposed site is located on Porters Bridge Road in Meander Valley, amid a rural zone, six kilometres northeast of Deloraine. READ MORE: Six e-scooter incidents reported to police in Launceston The land has not previously been quarried, and the proposed operation would involve drilling, blasting, crushing and screening dolerite rock, which would then be loaded and carted, before being used in Walters Contracting's civil and road construction projects. Project Manager Doug Tangney said the company did not own the 33-hectare property, but instead had a mining lease on it. He believed, if approved, the facility could provide opportunities for new employment and benefit local suppliers of equipment and resources. A period of public consultation remained open for 17 days in October last year. READ MORE: Premier defends timing of Education Minister's leave Six representations were received in relation to the permit application, each of which raised a different environmental issue. These issues ranged from noise and vibration, natural values, water quality, weeds, storage of environmentally hazardous substances and site rehabilitation. As a result, the Environment Protection Authority was required to assess the proposal. EPA Tasmania environmental assessments executive director Martin Read was tasked with making the determination, under delegation from the EPA board, and concluded that, under certain conditions, the proposed development could be managed in an environmentally sustainable and acceptable manner. READ MORE: Do Tasmanians really need to 'live with COVID'? He said various environmental issues were considered by the board in its assessment, particularly the potential for impacts on natural ecosystems. "Flora and fauna issues have been addressed through several site-specific conditions requiring roadkill monitoring, pre-clearance habitat surveys and protection of certain types of vegetation," Mr Read said. Other conditions addressed aspects such as blasting management, noise control, weed management, sediment collection, storage of environmentally hazardous substances and site rehabilitation. READ MORE: Private clinic makes changes to PCR testing hours Mr Tangney said, if approved by Meander Valley Council, the quarry would provide benefit to Tasmanian suppliers of equipment and resources that the company would need to support the quarry's operations. Meander Valley mayor Wayne Johnston said the council was approached late last year, as they are every time a company has the intent of creating an extractive industry, but had yet to approve the works. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146433075/14761ef9-9f42-4847-b641-1d81c7421a08.jpeg/r42_0_1157_630_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg