A man wanted in relation to a fatal shooting in the state's South has been arrested after a day-long search. Tasmania Police revealed the man was taken into custody without incident, but no charges had been laid at this stage. Drones, a dive team and search and rescue resources had been deployed in its attempt to find the offender and firearm involved in the fatal shooting in the state's South. The 32-year-old man, who died at the scene, was shot in the upper body before 1am on Tuesday inside a house on Douglas Drive at Bridgewater. It was believed to be a "targeted incident" between two people known to each other, however, police would not release details about how they were known to each other, or if they were known to police prior to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

