The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners has released its election statement calling for more federal support for GPs. RACGP Tasmanian chairman Dr Tim Jackson said the challenges for Tasmania were particularly important with the state struggling to recruit and retain regional GPs. He said there was a lack of GPs in rural and remote communities with remuneration and incentives a barrier to recruitment. READ MORE: Traumatic encounter with e-scooter knocks service dog unconscious Newstead Medical practice partner Dr Toby Gardner said the changes being sought would allow for greater care to be provided through GPs. He said under the funding model it was not cost-effective for GPs to hold long consultations with patients who had complex conditions. "The Medicare rebate drops off the longer you spend with a patient, so it's sort of a disincentive to provide longer consultations," he said. "Those patients with complex needs are probably being churned through quickly for economical reasons, which just doesn't allow us to give the level of care that they deserve." READ MORE: Two people in ICU as COVID-19 cases rise Dr Gardner said due to the state's ageing population and high rates of chronic illness, the need for extended consultation time was more acute in Tasmania than in other states. "Our demographics show there is more complex chronic disease down here - the mental health is probably similar- but there certainly seems to be more disability patients that require longer consultations," he said. Dr Gardner said changes such as improved funding for GP consultations for patients within seven days of an unplanned hospital admission would also help reduce the burden on the state's hospitals.

