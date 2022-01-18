news, local-news,

A popular Tasmanian festival will host a house party this year, but the destination is unknown. Faux Mo, an event described as "mind-blowing", is set to return to Mona Foma for the fifth time. Directed by a duo consisting of Willoh S Weiland and James Brennan, the latter of which said punters should expect the unexpected, grew quite organically out of the desire from artists and punters for a late-night event. "From there, the scale and complexity of the event grew, and has become a really loved part of Mona Foma that attracts an audience of people who want to stay up late, dance, and party," Mr Brennan said. "The theme, or conceptual framework, for the event this year is 'home', as COVID has given the word a new meaning and context for everyone." Mr Brennan described the event as an evening that would combine electronic music with various performances, dance, video and commissioned works. "Over the years we've worked with international video and performance artists, as well as music producers and DJ's," he said. "This year, the border closures have allowed us to focus on local artists, which has been a really fruitful and fun experience." One such artist is Charlotte Howard, who along with her teammates from the open group of Dance Point Academy in Launceston, will perform ballet to the Japanese Taiko drumming of Linda Finch. "This isn't traditional ballet, and it will involve a lot of things we've actually never done before, but we're very excited," she said. The event will take place on Friday, January 21, as well as Saturday, January 22. Punters will be restricted to two-hour lock-ins throughout the 8pm to 3am event, to ensure the maximum of 150 people inside the venue is not surpassed at all times. For tickets visit www.mofo.net.au.

