A Launceston charity has raised questions concerning the scope of government support for community services after they were omitted from COVID-care package support funding, less than a week after calling on the government for support. On Sunday, Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said the State government would bolster its COVID-care package to provide support for vital community organisations. This bolstering included the extension of existing funding for the Salvation Army by a further $100,000, to ensure Tasmanians could continue accessing day to day essentials. READ MORE: Two people in ICU as COVID-19 cases rise Salvation Army manager Stacey Milbourne said the organisation's resources had been affected by COVID, and that the extra funding would be used to ensure their clients could access the everyday basics of food, medicines, or housing if they had been directed to isolate. The announcement comes days after St Vincent de Paul Tasmania chief executive Lara Alexander called on the government to support local charities who had been incurring high COVID test and PPE costs to continue supporting Launceston's at-risk community. READ MORE: Man suffers serious injuries after motorbike crash Despite that request appearing to have been appeased by the provision of a new pool of ready-to-access funding, set to be be distributed by the Tasmanian Council of Social Service, Ms Alexander has questioned the additional funding the Salvation Army received. While supportive of the decision to provide additional support for the community, she was unsure of why other charities, that provide "almost identical" services, had been left out. READ MORE: Traumatic encounter with e-scooter knocks service dog unconscious "The funding provided still services the community, and for those in need it doesn't matter who provides it, so I am glad that something is being done," she said. "What I am disappointed about is that we haven't had the opportunity to discuss what the needs are for our own clients, like those in our shelters." READ MORE: Manhunt underway after man shot dead in Tasmania Ms Alexander said other local charities provided similar services to the community and indicated a greater level of care could have been achieved if more community stakeholders had been engaged by the government. "I feel that a broader discussion with the major service providers would have been welcomed," she said. "Hopefully, that might still be possible, and we can collaboratively ascertain what needs we have, and how we can all work together." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

