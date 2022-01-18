news, local-news,

Tasmania Fire Service investigators have determined a unit fire at Huonville that caused the death of a 56-year-old woman was accidental. The investigation found that the most likely cause of the fire was discarded smoking materials coming into contact with upholstered furniture. READ MORE: Traumatic encounter with e-scooter knocks service dog unconscious Further, TFS found the remains of smoke alarms in the house but are unsure whether they were functional at the time of the fire. TFS regional fire investigator Tim McKay took the opportunity to remind the public of the dangers of improper disposal of smoking materials and "the tragic consequences that can result". Mr Mckay also commended the efforts of the local Volunteer Fire Brigade that attended to the fire on Friday. "This was a challenging and confronting incident for them and their efforts are to be commended," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/daina.oliver/4e8e733d-9769-4129-a1c3-077cfa9892cb.jpg/r2_0_729_411_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg