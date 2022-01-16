sport, cricket, Cricket, Cricket Tasmania Premier League, Greater Northern Raiders

Sasha Moloney has put together a genuine captain's performance with both bat and ball to power her side to a 25 run victory in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League. The Raiders travelled south to Hobart to face Clarence in the round 15 fixture - the third of the one day matches and second game of the new year. Moloney - who won the toss and elected to bat first - took it upon herself to get the side's scoring underway, opening with fellow Tasmanian Tigers' representative Emma Manix-Geeves. The 29-year-old, however, outlasted her fellow Tiger to top score for the game, knocking 58 off 57, including eight boundaries, to lead the side to a competitive total of 142 off 36.5 overs. The impressive score comes after Moloney's ton (124 off 122) the week earlier. The captain's performance was met with the return of some experience for the Raiders, with Manix-Geeves, vice-captain Caitlyn Webster and Belinda Vakarewa back in the squad. Latrobe captain and wicket-keeper Sascha Lowry struggled to get away for the Raiders, with just five from 21 in the middle of the order. While Demons' teammate Hannah Magor backed up her efforts from Thursday night's Cricket North West game, with seven runs in the dying overs of the innings. Clarence bowler Erin Fazackerley was the home side's top performer with ball in hand, taking 4-35 in nine overs. When play resumed after lunch, the Raiders wasted no time finding their form, led by none other than Moloney and Hurricanes' Vakarewa ending Clarence's chase in 31.1 overs at 117. The fast bowler was lethal during her seven overs with the ball in hand, taking 3-18, including the dismissal of Clarence's top scorer Hollie Armitage (35 off 43). The only Raider to match the figures was Moloney, who entered the attack for eight overs and one ball to take 3-23. The Raiders will return to their home ground in a week against New Town.

