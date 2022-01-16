newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Tasmania Police faced a "confronting scene" at Shorewell Park on Sunday when a Burnie man allegedly fired at officers. Commander Debbie Williams said police responded to reports of an armed man acting aggressively, making threats and firing a weapon on Cannon Court about 8.30am on Sunday. Commander Williams said the 25-year-old man, who was known to police, was shot in the shoulder by officers before being taken into custody. READ MORE: Business owner attacked in Launceston's mall "Police arrived on scene and attempted to negotiate with the man, who was armed with a shotgun," she said. "These negotiations were unsuccessful, and the man began firing towards police. "It was a very confronting incident, but no police were injured." "I don't know the number of shots that were fired by either police or the male person, however that will form part of the investigation." "There will be a number of units that will be involved in this investigation to ensure that it is methodical and very thorough." Commander Williams said whether the firearm was stolen or registered would also be investigated. "Any incident that led up to this will form part of the investigation," she said. Commander Williams said a member of the community sustained a facial injury during the incident, and how and where she was when injured would be investigated. "I understand a house did sustain some damage and that will form part of the ongoing investigation," she said. READ MORE: Tsunami warning issued for Tasmania The incident will also be investigated by the Tasmania Police Professional Standards Unit. "For me personally, it is a very confronting scene for my members, but I am also concerned for the wellbeing of my members not only in the Western district but across the whole organisation," Commander Williams said. "All members involved are receiving the appropriate support, counselling and other necessary arrangements to help them." Commander Williams thanked the community for their input. "We are very appreciative of the support they have given us in relation to our investigation thus far," she said. "We will facilitate any support that needs to be provided to them." The Burnie man is in a stable condition and will undergo surgery. Anyone with information about the incident, or who witnessed the incident and has not spoken to police is asked to contact Burnie CIB on 131 444.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4rAGbAysXAJRuTudYwyCNp/7bfa040e-1043-45f5-bfb0-e8ad0d772fda.JPG/r3_267_5215_3212_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg