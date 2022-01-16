sport, local-sport,

Launceston's Nicole Frain's bold move secured her the elite women's road race national title. With three-and-a-half kilometres to go, Frain went solo in her attack to open a gap from an elite chasing group. The 29-year-old was able to stay clear to cross the line first for the 104.4km race at Buninyong, near Ballarat. Frain said there were no words to describe the victory. "I'm pretty excited, pretty happy, it's a bit of a blur. "I think it was two laps to go when it all started coming back together and there were shots being fired. "There were a lot of attacks around the back this year, which is not often the case. "It's often all up the climb and it didn't seem to do that up the climb this year. "I thought, if I just get a little bit of a gap I'm just all in. It's now or never because having Ruby [Roseman-Gannon] and that still there, I didn't want them there, not for me, and then the gap opened. "And then I was just like, 'Don't time trial like you did on Wednesday and you'll be fine'. "It probably wasn't until it was about 50 to 100 metres to go that I thought, 'Oh, this is real. Do I put my hands up? How do I do this?'" Roxsolt Liv SRAM used their numbers to place riders up the road in key breakaways, which assisted Frain's win. She adds the national title to the bronze medal she won in last year's time trial national championship. Australian Cycling Team manager of performance pathways Donna Rae-Szalinski said Frain had faced adversity that would've seen many people give up. "She's had bad crashes, she's had so many struggles, she's addressed everything that needs to be done - worked her butt off," Rae-Szalinski said. "This is a good lesson for people who really want it... they can have success like she just achieved today." Elsewhere, Launceston-based Cameron Ivory finished 11th in the elite men's road race that was won by Lucas Plapp. Launceston's Zack Gilmore and the North-West's Jacob Langham both recorded DNF.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/117466170/76c10599-1b1b-41b3-8fb6-99681ad3003e.jpg/r0_191_4096_2505_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg