Up to 15 shots were fired at Shorewell Park in an incident in which a police officer shot a man, a resident said. Tasmania Police report an officer shot a man on Cannon Court at Shorewell Park about 8.30am on Sunday. A Mylan Crescent resident, who did not wish to be named, said they heard between 12-15 shots fired. READ MORE: Tsunami warning issued for Tasmania "There would have been 12 to 15 (shots)," they said. "It was a shotgun to start with... and then police revolvers (handguns), there were quite a few of them. Tasmania Police were called to the property to a report of an armed man acting aggressively, making threats and firing a weapon. "He ran up the road and police were in pursuit and they got him in the driveway," the resident said. "He was cornered, couldn't get over the high fences." READ MORE: Business owner attacked in Launceston's mall "Attempts to negotiate with the man to disarm himself were unsuccessful and after firing at police, he was shot in the shoulder," police said in a statement. Police report the man was taken into custody at the scene and is currently receiving medical treatment. "It didn't happen in my front yard but it was pretty close to it," the resident said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

