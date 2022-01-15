sport, local-sport,

Bowls North pennant returned to the limelight following the three-week hiatus over the festive season. Greenkeepers across the region should be credited as the playing surfaces would no doubt make the other clubs in Tasmania envious. Launceston provided the upset of the round as they took care of a usually-dangerous Cosgrove Park outfit on all rinks. READ MORE: Tasmania's Bellerive Oval hosts Ashes Test match Rob Antel set the tone for Launceston as their rink was as many as 17 shots in front of Kane Walker at one stage in their encounter - the final margin being brought back to six. Fred McLean took over skipping from brother Kevin and showed him how it's done as he defeated Scott Staff by three. Robin Cocker completed the all rinks victory with a seven shot margin over Rob Krushka. Bridport hosted Deloraine and managed to record a vitally important win on all rinks. Maxine Monson defeated Corey Bowerman by five in the closing stages. Eddie Walker inflicted more damage as he won his rink against Rowan Donohue on the final bowl while brother, Chris, snuck home in another tight encounter against John Samphier by three. East Launceston hosted Invermay with both sides needing a win to strengthen their finals hopes. The Vikings had clearly prepared well over the break as this game looked to be over early thanks to East Launceston's Mitch Billing who was best on ground for skip Sam Springer. Springer enjoyed an armchair ride to victory with their rink blowing out to a 40-15 scoreline over Gene Ayton. READ MORE: Five games in 17 days as NBL revamp JackJumpers' schedule Adam Donohue and Paul Costello were both in fine touch for David Minns who inflicted further pain with a six shot margin over world champion Bec Van Asch. Drew Berwick's rink finished off the day with a healthy 12-shot margin over Dennis Bassett with kudos going the way of Brett Avent who has starred all year. Trevallyn hosted a red-hot Kings Meadows outfit in another important encounter as far as finals chances are concerned. The home-ground advantage proved enough for Trevallyn to prevail on all rinks in what many would consider an upset. It was relatively tight all game across the board but Lachie Sims' rink of Rhys McDougall, Rodney Murray and Kirsten Viney would shine when needed most and skip away to a seven-shot margin in the latter stages of their match with Shane Davern. READ MORE: Jennings revealed sport's ring of deception Scott Summers' rink handed Josh Appleyard his first loss of the season with a 22-18 scoreline. Appleyard was without the state's best bowler in Robert McMullen, who was skipping the third and final rink, and will be keen for him to return to his own rink next round. Lachie's brother, Michael, hung on late to complete the all rink victory with a four-shot margin over McMullen as Hayden Cannon and Graeme Hemingway were both rock solid as lead and third respectively. Longford extended their lead at the top of the table as a result of Kings Meadows going down to Trevallyn and a win of their own against Beauty Point. Jarrod Howard's rink looks to be the most dangerous in the competition as they recorded a 22-shot win over Mick Savage. Mark Strochnetter also continued his winning ways with a 26-shot margin over Adrian Brown. Beauty Point's own Bruce Howard was the shining light as he salvaged two points for the home side with a two-shot margin over Daniel Baker. Bowls North's regional singles championships will be staged on Sunday between the North Launceston and Kings Meadows Bowls Clubs from 9am, which is sure to see the region's best talent shine bright.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/6681c79b-6b0a-403d-ab1c-2955004f0dc1.jpg/r0_296_2168_1521_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg