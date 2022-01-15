sport, cricket,

Greater Northern Raiders' run of victories has come to an end at the hands of Lindisfarne, going down by 52 runs. Taking to UTAS Stadium for a day-night encounter, the home side were caught in the web of left-arm leg-spinner James Bourke, who finished with figures of 5-26. Bourke, his skipper, George Town's Jarrod Freeman (2-33), and Luke Quinlan (2-8) proved an unplayable trio of spinners for the Raiders as they lost 9-43 to be all out for 160 after a strong start. Chasing the Lightning's 9-212, Sam O'Mahony and Alistair Taylor put on 55 for the first wicket before the latter departed, bringing the in-form Charlie Eastoe to the crease. READ MORE: Five games in 17 days as NBL revamp JackJumpers' schedule Together, O'Mahony and Eastoe almost looked like they wouldn't need anyone else's assistance until Bourke came into the attack, dismissing the former for 55 - his second half-century for the season. He snagged Eastoe for 42 with his next over to have the Raiders at 3-122 in the 27th before Freeman joined in to get one of his own. Bourke would get another before a brief 16-run resistance from Alex Wynwood and John Hayes looked like the momentum may swing back in the Raiders' favour. But Hayes (17*) was forced to watch on from the non-striker's end as Wynwood and four other teammates departed for 16 more runs. Earlier, the home side kept the damage of the Lightning's top four to a minimum, highlighted by a horizontal screamer by Spencer Hayes at square leg to remove Freeman for just seven. A change in the bowling to Will Bennett saw him claim a wicket second ball after a first-up full toss but from there, Lindisfarne keeper Tom McGann would play himself in for a solid innings. READ MORE: Bowls North: Launceston, Trevallyn create upsets across the board He made 51 off 75 balls, combining for 46 and 42-run stands with Tom Murrell and Quinlan respectively, allowing Daniel Chapman (35 off 35) to provide some fireworks late in the innings. The Raiders' wickets were shared around, with Jono Chapman (2-27) and James Beattie (2-30) claiming multiples and O'Mahony, Oliver Wood, Bennett and John Hayes all taking one. Next weekend sees the Raiders attempt to bounce back in a two-day contest against University.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/af032e67-c2f0-454b-8333-c9be015dad64.jpg/r7_221_4193_2586_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg