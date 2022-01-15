news, local-news,

Launceston PCYC has been working with Cornerstone Youth Health and Working it Out to plan and host a Pride Ball in March. Working it Out have donated $350 towards the ball and PCYC is hosting a range of fundraising events so that Pride Ball can be free for youth aged 12-18 to attend. PCYC Club Manager Bec Reedman said the event will be an inclusive, safe place for LGTBQI youth and their allies. READ MORE: O'Keefe's Hotel: Thursday pay packets and packed dance floors "We are working to increase the diversity of participants at PCYC and one particular focus area is helping youth who identify as LGBTIQ+ to feel safe at PCYC," she said. "We have a Pride Ball committee made up almost entirely of LGBTIQ+ youth who have been planning these events." Attendees are encouraged to upcycle, recycle, reuse or create an outfit and join us for a night of music, drag queens and fun. READ MORE: Fear over the future of abortion clinic safe access zones The Market and Car Boot Sale is open to all members of the community and a BBQ will also be running to raise funds. The Market will run today from 9am til 2pm at PCYC Launceston with various stalls. The Planet Queer Pride Ball will be held at PCYC Launceston on March 19 starting at 6pm. To register for free tickets visit www.trybooking.com/events/landing/845064

