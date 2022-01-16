news, local-news,

A new show filled with gruelling adventure and filmed in Tasmania will arrive on Paramount+ this year. The Bridge, based on the format on C4 and HBO Max, will follow 12 Australians abandoned in the wilderness and their journey when forced to work together to build a 300 metre bridge in 20 days. The 12 players must work as a team, but only one can win the $250,000 prize. Each week audiences will witness the participants face power struggles, personal transformations and element battles. READ MORE: Woman threatened man with axe when on the run ViacomCBS Australia senior vice president Daniel Monaghan said they were thrilled to bring The Bridge to the Australian market. "Teaming up with Endemol Shine Australia will ensure this is the very definition of event television," he said. Endemol Shine Australia chief executive officer Peter Newman said Australians had an appetite for adventure and social game. "The Bridge Australia is a physical and mental ordeal with an electrifying social experiment at its core and an endgame unlike anything we've ever seen before," he said. To register as a participant, click here. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

