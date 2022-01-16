sport, cricket,

The Veterans Cricket Australia national over-70s championships, which were set to be held in Launceston, have been postponed for the third time. Scheduled for February 16-22, the tournament was postponed following the withdrawals of New South Wales and South Australia, stripping it of 'national championship' status. The championships were originally set to be held in November 2020 before being rescheduled to November 2021 and again to the February date. The championships' organising committee, chaired by Launceston's Ian Fraser, have requested a fourth crack at the championships in November 2022. "This is a great disappointment for the committee, the local veterans cricket community and for all the North of the state," Fraser said. "Even considering earlier withdrawals, a week ago we were expecting over 20 teams and well over 300 mainland visitors. "We've had such wonderful support from state and local governments, from curators and clubs and every business we've approached. "The committee has put in countless hours since April 2019, and we can only hope that we get another chance to put them on later in the year." February's action was originally set to see 32 games played over six days across several grounds in the North of the state, spanning from Ross to Latrobe. Off the pitch, a social program had also been compiled, featuring a welcome function and presentation dinner, while more than 79 accompanying partners had signed up for a serious of bus trips. "The region has such a good reputation for its quality produce we knew these would be well attended anyway," Fraser said. "For some, it was their main reason for coming - the cricket was secondary." Despite the postponement, many players and their partners are still intending to visit the Apple Isle's North during February and will play several matches against Northern veterans team, the Twilighters. They'll only be social games, but there'll be bragging rights on the line," Fraser said. "That's the beauty of vets cricket - you can be as serious as you want, whether that's aiming to represent the state and the country or just mixing with others who love the game."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/0db6db77-4627-4cd5-b941-dc741b617154.jpg/r0_115_4200_2488_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg