Head to a pop-up space constructed from salvaged materials and modelled on the typical Aboriginal-built tin camps at Mona Foma. Tin camps were found at the edge of Australian townships from the 1950's, and can still be found today. The camp was constructed by Tin Camp Studios founder and Yawaalaraay man Warren Mason as a place for performance, music, storytelling, healing and recording. READ MORE: Woman threatened man with axe when on the run Mason's Tin Camp Studios was first developed from a festival on Bruny Island. "I built a small one down there and it was always a dream of mine to build one out the back of a shipping container that I could take wherever," he said. Then, Mason was given the opportunity to be part of Mona Foma 2022 and build the work he had been dreaming about for the past five years without restrictions. "Being part of Mona Foma, I am accessing a whole new audience that I never would have had the opportunity to come across at this point in time," he said. Mona Foma artistic director Brian Ritchie said the pandemic had put more emphasis on finding Tasmanian talent. "In some ways it's been a boom for Tasmanian artists," he said. The iteration of Tin Camp that Mona Foma attendees will see is the first large-scale set-up. Previously the work has been smaller and able to be shipped in a container, but this version will be built on site. "From the start, Tin Can Studios is a place for people to share story in a safe environment, a controlled environment. There is no alcohol allowed within the tin can at festival sites," he said. READ MORE: Plan for COVID-positive students in schools elusive Mason's family were the first indigenous people to live in the town he grew up in, and he was told to stay away from the tin camps on the outskirts. "I wanted to revisit the reason why, tell the story of why, and tell the story of who I am compared to a lot of my friends who grew up in the camps," he said. "I have been given a great opportunity to tell this story, and it's not a negative story. It's about who we are and where we come from." The tin camp at Mona Foma will not just be a space for indigenous people, but all are welcome to go and share their own tales. "I'm sure there will be stories about trauma, about disconnection, about hope and happiness. It would be nice to be able to create all those," Mason said. "My life is one of hardship and trauma, but I use this space and every time I tell a story it acts as part of my healing. "I'm honoured to be able to do this, to be able to share what my story is and the story of indigenous people." Mason has several other festivals locked in this year, but plans on taking a rest after they finish as the past 18 months have been hectic for the artist. READ MORE: Fear over the future of abortion clinic safe access zones The camp will be accessible on January 21 from 6pm-9pm, and on January 22 and 23 from 10am-9pm. Attendees will be able to find the camp at Riverbend Park, Invermay, and access is free. Other Launceston program highlights include Legs on the Wall's THAW, Megan Cope's Untitled (Death Song), Thomas Demand's Pacific Sun, and Emily Sanzaro's Awaken. Highlights appearing in Launceston, but also in Hobart, include Midnight Oil, Mofo Sessions, Terrapin's Monster Trucks and Faux Mo. Mr Ritchie said COVID-19 protocols were in place, and the festival had RATs, masks, check-in information, and signs. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

