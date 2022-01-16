news, local-news,

On this day - January 16, 1997 - The Examiner reported that six tourists had died on Tasmanian roads in just over a month. Speed and fatigue were blamed for the horrific string of fatal accidents. The latest crash at the time was near Scottsdale, which claimed a husband and wife from New South Wales. READ MORE: Woman threatened man with axe when on the run Jane Waller reported the deaths brought the state's road toll to five, with three of the victims from interstate. Previously, a 41-year-old Chinese man died on the Lyell Highway on December 8, and a 21-year-old Victorian Man died on the Bass Highway on December 10. A 46-year-old New South Wales man died on the Lake Highway on December 28, and an 18-year-old New South Wales man died on Woolmers Lane on January 9. Police Accident Investigator Sergeant Mike Davis said at the time that interstate visitors tended to drive too fast on the state's narrow and winding country roads. "Regardless of the speed limits in place they should be driving to their capability and to the road conditions," he said. Transport Tasmania road safety manager Bernard Carlington said a new tourist brochure was being produced to encourage safe driving. The brochure was to outline the hazards of driver fatigue and rest areas where travellers could stop for a break. However, RACT chief engineer Doug Ling thought tourists should be given more information about the state's roads, which he described as rapidly deteriorating. "Visitors to Tasmania tend to think it's a small place and that they can drive around in a day, and because of this they tend to drive too far in too short a time," he said. READ MORE: Plan for COVID-positive students in schools elusive Better signposting was also discussed as another option to help tourists travel safely. On the front page, The Examiner also reported that the former federal Transport Minister Peter Nixon had hinted he might recommend the controversial TeleTrak proposal to the state government. "Let's face it, how can one not be enthused by a project that may provide up to 1500 jobs?" he asked. "TeleTrak has written to me because I am in charge of the inquiry and I will certainly be talking to the Premier and the Prime Minister about it." The move to allow private racing was widely condemned by the Tasmanian Greens and established racing bodies, including the Tasmanian Thoroughbred Racing Council.

