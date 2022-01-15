From the editor's desk

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Happy Sunday and third day of The Ashes! Tasmania, and the country, has made it through another week of rising COVID numbers, COVID press conferences, and more changes to COVID testing. But it hasn't been all bad news. Hospitalisations due to COVID remain relatively low, and case numbers have not been drastically increasing each day. The majority of people catching COVID in the state appear to be experiencing mild symptoms, and more people are being released from isolation daily. While COVID has well and truly spread across Tasmania, there is a glimmer of hope in the numbers. One of the biggest criticisms since borders opened has not been the impact on people's physical health though, rather the impact on people's livelihoods. Businesses have been forced to close due to staff loses and quarantine requirements and we have heard from a number of them in Launceston this week. Many have also felt the need to put the safety of their staff, and their customers first and temporarily shut down. So while there have been no more deaths in the state from COVID since the early days of the pandemic, there have still been devastating consequences for Tasmanians due to its spread. The state government has since announced a $5000 business support package in an attempt to address the issues faced locally. But of course, this has its limitations with businesses needing to meet set criteria before becoming eligible. While it is likely businesses will continue to be impacted, there is hope that this will come to an end. The ability to host The Ashes during a time of significant spread should be a sign that we are in fact moving forward and attempting to live with COVID. Director of Public Health Mark Veitch has said cases would continue to rise during mid-to-late January before reaching a peak. And it is understood Public Health is now preparing for COVID-19 to become "endemic" in Tasmania like other respiratory illnesses that see small and large outbreaks throughout the year. Until then, we need to remain calm, and ride this wave together. Stay safe, and social distance. Melissa Mobbs, Deputy Editor