coronavirus, covid, cases, tasmania, launceston, icu, COVID-19, daily, new

The latest batch of COVID-19 figures from the Tasmanian government have revealed that one person with COVID-19 is being treated in intensive care. Public Health confirmed on Saturday morning the case was being treated for COVID-related symptoms. READ MORE: Woman threatened man with axe when on the run The ICU case is one of 22 of positive cases currently in hospital, 10 of which are being treated specifically for COVID-related symptoms. All in all, the state recorded 1139 new cases today, bringing total active cases to 7108. Of the total cases, 906 were identified in the North-West, 1653 in the North and 4094 in the South. READ MORE: O'Keefe's Hotel: Thursday pay packets and packed dance floors Today's daily figures came from 2163 new tests undertaken and mark a slight decline on the 1201 new daily cases recorded on Monday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/4b103408-11c2-418d-a71c-85b0938e6d74.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg