Book excerpt: 'Broken Spear: The Untold Story of Black Tom Birch'

The following passage is from 'Broken Spear: The Untold Story of Black Tom Birch, the Man Who Sparked Australias Bloodiest War' by Tasmanian author Robert Cox (pictured) and is published by Wakefield Press. Behind him, the blood of 14 of his followers glistened fresh on the ground. Ahead, he knew, a noose awaited him. So although the bayonet-point trek down the wheel-rut track from Black Charlies Sugarloaf to Sorell Town that cool and cloudy Saturday morning in 1826 was long and arduous, the tall Palawa man with the scarred forehead was not eager to get there. Not so the constable and four soldiers responsible for the morning's slaughter and the capture of the survivors. READ MORE: Woman threatened man with axe when on the run After leaving Sorell at 11 o'clock the previous night they had tramped through chill darkness to the Palawa camp 20 kilometres away in the hills and at dawn had launched a surprise attack with guns and bayonets. Now they were tired and hungry and footsore, and perhaps sober realisation of how much blood they had spilt was starting to sour their achievement. They prodded townward the little band of shocked and sullen survivors - five men, four women, and a boy - eager for a meal, the solace of rum, the balm of sleep. READ MORE: Plan for COVID-positive students in schools elusive Sorell, their destination, hardly deserved then the title of town. The hub of the rich farming district of Pitt Water, an isolated frontier region north-east of Hobart, it comprised just a scattering of makeshift huts and modest houses, a school, a partly completed church and parsonage, a windmill, a cemetery, a jail, and a compact new military barracks. Toward the embryonic settlement the whites and their black captives trudged on through the day, down through hill country to the flatter stump-studded verdancy of late-spring pasture. Colonists watched with satisfaction as Chief District Constable Alexander Laing and his soldiers herded the small band of survivors into the town and along to the jail in Gordon Street facing St George's Square. Occasional approbation from bystanders punctuated Saturday-morning somnolence as the little procession trudged through, for the tall man with the scarred forehead was the notorious Black Tom Birch, the feared and hated leader of Palawa resistance to British settlement, captured at last. After the 10 survivors of the slaughter had been crammed into the tiny jail's single cell, Laing went off to report their capture to a magistrate while the soldiers returned to the new barracks next door for food and rest, leaving Black Tom to brood on a bleak outlook. During the three bloody years of his resistance many Britons had been slain and many others wounded, stock had been slaughtered, crops destroyed, buildings burned. Only four weeks earlier, newspapers had reported Black Tom himself spearing to death a stockkeeper, for which he knew the inevitable penalty - the one suffered by his tribesmen Jack and Black Dick, hanged only three months earlier for slaying a settler, and by his comrades Musquito and Black Jack who had been executed the previous year for attacks that resulted in the deaths of three colonists. READ MORE: O'Keefe's Hotel: Thursday pay packets and packed dance floors Word of Black Tom's capture and incarceration spread quickly on the frontier, demoralising Palawa resistance. Attacks on settlers ceased completely, causing the colony's newspapers to trumpet the arrival, finally, of peace. Black Tom, desponding in captivity through all of December and into January, knew nothing of the war's suspension or anything of the eddies of social and political expediency deciding his future. Squatting on the cell floor, expecting at any moment to be taken to Hobart for trial and execution, he was mired in dread and despair at the seeming inevitability of his fate, for he had lived among the British, served them, spoke their language, and knew the prescribed and unforgiving savagery of their retribution. Yet he was not hanged, not tried, not even taken to Hobart. Unexpectedly, inexplicably, astonishingly, he and his small mob of survivors were given food and blankets and set free. Black Tom promptly took up the spear and the waddy again , and again British blood began to flow. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

