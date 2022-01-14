news, local-news,

Tasmanian Police have confirmed that a person has died in a unit fire at Huonville this afternoon. Police and emergency services were called to the fire on Sale Street just before 2pm on Friday to find the unit engulfed by fire and a person's body located inside. READ MORE: Passenger killed, one hospitalised after crash A formal identification has not yet been conducted but it is believed the deceased is the woman who lived at the residence. Tasmanian Fire Service fire investigators will conduct an investigation to determine the cause of the fire. READ MORE: O'Keefe's Hotel sold to long-running Launceston business A formal identification of the deceased will be conducted and a report will be prepared for the Coroner. Emergency services said their thoughts and condolences are with the loved ones of the person who died. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/5ebb1001-f746-4689-9111-d7027faf1d3b.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg