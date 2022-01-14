news, local-news,

A North-West Aboriginal group, a council, and reserve management committee say a report on a pathway to treaty has ignored other community voices regarding land access and management. In a letter to Premier Peter Gutwein, the Circular Head Aboriginal Corporate, Circular Head mayor Daryl Quilliam, and Arthur-Pieman Conservation Area Committee chairman Lauchland Avery have said they have been a period of reconciliation reached in the Circular Head community over time. "Regardless of this, the Aboriginal community of Circular Head has remained unheard in the treaty report tabled to Parliament and the wider community voice seeking collaborative solutions has been excluded from recent access determinations," they wrote. READ MORE: Are our face masks up to scratch against Omicron's rapid spread? "We are concerned this action will disenfranchise local community goodwill if not reviewed and solutions found for greater local inclusion and recognition. "Every other Aboriginal Nation in Australia is awarded the right to manage, care and access their own local lands in collaboration with their local community, but not those here in Circular Head. As a united community voice this is a matter we seek immediate action on and resolution." Aboriginal Land Council of Tasmania chairman Michael Mansell said the treaty report called for joint land management with Aboriginal people. READ MORE: Close to 7500 active COVID-19 cases in Tasmania He said although there were language differences between the tribal groups, there has always been one Aboriginal people in Tasmania, not a series of nations. "It is unfortunate that the Circular Head Council continues to campaign against Aboriginal land ownership, in this case by latching onto a group among whom there is not a single Aboriginal," he said. "Issues at Circular Head are not Aboriginal: they are of people feeling alienated and who need a social support network quite separate from treaty talks. READ MORE: Passenger killed, one hospitalised after crash "We encourage the Circular Head Council and its associates to explore that path with government." A state government spokesman said the government acknowledged the proposal from CHAC and others to collaborate and build an inclusive community in the North-West. "These matters are under consideration as part of the review and progression of the recommendations in the Pathway to Truth Telling and treaty report," they said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7GTjPNqfZtZ9DDgM7sVkPJ/a63123cf-8548-4ed7-85bb-fdffee66b29a.PNG/r2_26_894_530_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg