A former Launceston accountant faces charges involving more than $2.1 million when he appears for plea in the Launceston Magistrates Court next month. James Redmond Burrows, 36, now of Hawthorn East, Victoria, appeared via video link for the fifth time on a total of 338 charges on Tuesday. Police allege Mr Burrows, through his role as a tax agent, misappropriated individual tax returns and falsified business activity statements for his financial benefit from September 2017 to March 2020. The charges were laid after a joint investigation between the Tasmania Police and the ATO. READ MORE: Are our face masks up to scratch against Omicron's rapid spread? Mr Burrows told the court that his lawyers, Victorian firm Varosso Legal, were on leave until January 27 so Magistrate Sharon Cure ordered that he enter a plea when he next appears on February 22 2022. Court documents show he is charged with 137 counts of fraud allegedly involving a total of $373,000 and 19 counts of stealing by misappropriation and stealing by agent a total of $204, 800. One fraud count involved $228.44 credited to a Sportsbet account. Mr Burrows is charged with 122 counts of using a computer with intent to defraud involving a total amount of more than $1 million. READ MORE: Close to 7500 active COVID-19 cases in Tasmania Companies allegedly defrauded by Mr Burrows include Launceston companies Simle Pty Ltd, nearly $200,000, Webber Holdings, more than $400,000, and Josh Hart Investments, more than $204,000. The 28 counts of obtaining a financial advantage by deception allegedly involve amounts between $144 and $19, 216 for a total of $185,000. One count alleges Mr Burrows obtained a financial advantage by deception by lodging a false credit amount associated with an income tax return belonging to Blue Phoenix Super without their knowledge or consent. The alleged financial advantage of $19,216 was from the Australian Taxation Office. Mr Burrows also faces 32 counts of inserting false information as data involving a total of $377,000. The documents indicate that Mr Burrows used some allegedly fraudulent funds to repay other clients of his firm JRB Accounting. READ MORE: Passenger killed, one hospitalised after crash Many of the offences were allegedly committed to pay the liabilities of Tasmania2GoPty Ltd-a company owned by a business couple Mr Burrows had allegedly stolen from. Mr Burrows allegedly charged one complainant $7200 for tax work not completed by him. On Tuesday police prosecutor Mike Bonde said there would be a number of amendments to the charges. In November, Mr Burrows told Ms Cure he planned to put a plea deal together. READ MORE: O'Keefe's Hotel sold to long-running Launceston business Ms Cure told him the case would ultimately be heard in the Supreme Court either for trial or for sentence if he pleaded guilty. The court has heard previously that evidence comprises 24 binders of files and was provided on a hard drive because of the volume. Mr Burrows first appeared in May last year, then June, August and October.

