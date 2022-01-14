news, local-news,

Cricket Tasmania chief executive Dominic Baker hoped the state's ability to stage its first Ashes Test match with less than a month's notice should open the door for more elite content in the future. Having landed the relocated fifth Ashes Test last month when Western Australia's border restrictions prevented Perth Stadium hosting it, Bellerive Oval was sold out for the opening day of Tasmanian sporting history. The Hobart weather put something of a dampener on the occasion with showers prompting a delayed start, but Mr Baker was still delighted with how the state had embraced the occasion. "Day one of any Test match is prime viewing but day one of an Ashes Test match in Tasmania is really history being made and we're now going to be part of history in what is the world's greatest sporting rivalry," he said. "I think what we've been able to show Cricket Australia is that inside a three-and-a-half week period we've been able to put on what is one of the biggest shows in sport, so we're very confident that that demonstrates that this stadium and our people are able to execute large events and that more Test cricket could and should be played here." The venue has hosted 13 previous Test matches, dating back to 1989, but none since 2016 when disappointing crowds cast a shadow over the state's credentials for staging Tests. Speaking hours before the start of play, Mr Baker said: "The stadium is looking fantastic and we're pretty much ready to go. You can tell there's a real buzz among the staff and we're looking forward to putting on a show. "There's a bit of nervous anticipation. I'd be lying if I said I had a sound night's sleep last night." Mr Baker said the players were loving being in Hobart and heaped praise on staff, many of whom had only had Christmas Day off in the last month. "If we go five days we'll get upwards of 60,000 people through and what a wonderful way to showcase the state. This goes out to a minimum of 160 million households globally. That, in itself, is fantastic for the state. "What I'd like to see is the next Ricky Ponting come out of the crowd and be a superstar for Tasmania and their country, or for that matter a Kristen Beams, and get our kids inspired to play the game."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KViUeVwcF3JZNxTr9Y5MLQ/da3436a9-5aa5-4fd7-bd33-b8801443c8f2.jpg/r0_88_1749_1076_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg