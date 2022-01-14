news, local-news,

The Exeter Show has become the latest event victim of the pandemic, with organisers announcing on Thursday they were cancelling the 2022 show. "In making the decision to cancel, the welfare of patrons, [Exeter Show Society] volunteers and all participants were at the forefront of making this decision," organisers said. READ MORE: Are our face masks up to scratch against Omicron's rapid spread? "Feasibility and viability must also be considered by the society for the numerous people who facilitate exhibits, competitions, works, stalls, sponsorship and prizes on the day." The show was also cancelled in 2021 due to COVID-19 uncertainty. The society will shift its focus and look at adapting to a new way of running events moving forward, with the aim of bringing the 2023 event to the community. READ MORE: Families battle to visit loved ones in aged care homes "The society will meet with the committees that undertake the organisation of different aspects of the show to consider whether some activities and events can occur in a COVID safe manner at future dates," organisers said. Any events that may go ahead will be communicated through the society's Facebook page. The show was due to be held on February 26. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/24a825e8-b7e4-41d1-b80f-c86b7ca05c6e.jpg/r0_73_681_458_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg