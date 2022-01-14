sport, local-sport,

Organisers of this season's four-race state triathlon series say they are thrilled to be gracing some of the most picturesque locations in Tasmania. The series will see competitors vie for more than $7000 in prize money with juniors also able to earn points in the short-course event. Having begun with the popular Bridport Olympic distance event on January 2, run by Launceston Triathlon Club, the second event of the series will be at Seven Mile Beach on Saturday. This sprint distance race run by Triathlon South doubles as a world qualifying event, which is expected to attract many mainland triathletes. Triathlon Tasmania executive officer Shellie Wakefield is delighted with how the series is going. "The Bridport Olympic distance was a great opener to the state series, which saw a large increase in participation from last year's event," she said. "The Bridport Triathlon is an iconic event on the Triathlon Tasmania calendar, and it was wonderful to see so many competitors challenge themselves by competing in the Olympic distance or competing in their first triathlon. "Triathlon is a great community sport, with opportunities for all levels, abilities and age groups. We have recently welcomed a number of new members to our community, and we are looking forward to the season ahead." Cradle Coast Triathlon and Multisport is set to host the third race of the series at the Devonport Bluff on Sunday, February 27, with a sprint distance. This event is part of a festival of triathlon taking place over the whole weekend expected to attract many visitors to the state which includes the Oceania Cup for elites, under-23s and juniors; the Oceania Mixed Relay Championship for elites; Oceania Paratriathlon Cup; along with the Australian Junior Sprint Championships. Finally, the series will round out with the Coles Bay Half on Saturday, March 5. Athletes make the most of this weekend to not only participate but take the time to relax and enjoy what the area has to offer.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sxTb9M93X6i4XPK2ScNNcP/2f5b3235-cf94-4076-8102-5cf48c1e96c8.jpg/r0_96_2048_1253_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg